Thursday, May 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Several divisions of Amazon, including Amazon Music, will operate out of the CAA Creative Office Building in Nashville Yards.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheastTennessee

Amazon to Expand Office Footprint at Nashville Yards, Begin Interior Work at Second Tower

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Amazon has announced plans to expand at Nashville Yards, a 19-acre mixed-use development in downtown Nashville owned by Southwest Value Partners. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has leased an entire floor at the development’s CAA Creative Office Building, which houses tenants including CAA, AEG Presents, Messina Touring, AXS and L-Acoustics. Several divisions of Amazon, including Amazon Music, will operate out of the Class A office building.

Additionally, Amazon announced it is beginning the interior build-out of its second office tower at Nashville Yards, including a multi-story conference center and first-floor retail space. Amazon plans to occupy the second tower in 2026. Amazon’s new offices at Nashville Yards will sit adjacent to The Pinnacle, the development’s new indoor live music and event venue, and in close proximity to restaurants and other users including Ocean Prime, Fogo de Chão, Earls, Sweet Paris, Culaccino, Iconix Fitness and Hooky Entertainment.

Amazon opened its first office tower at Nashville Yards in 2021.

You may also like

Kids Empire to Open 21,000 SF Indoor Playground...

PMG Tops Out 42-Story Society Las Olas Apartment...

Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on Final Phase of...

Trademark, TriGate Capital Recapitalize Perkins Rowe Mixed-Use Village...

Construction Underway on Adelaide Pointe Marina, Residential Development...

Local Developers Complete $90M Avenir Luxury Apartment Complex...

AdVenture Development Breaks Ground on 100,000 SF BJ’s...

CrossBat Cricket Arena Opens 18,000 SF Location in...

Core Spaces Acquires 501-Bed Student Housing Community Near...