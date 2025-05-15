Amazon to Expand Office Footprint at Nashville Yards, Begin Interior Work at Second Tower

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Amazon has announced plans to expand at Nashville Yards, a 19-acre mixed-use development in downtown Nashville owned by Southwest Value Partners. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has leased an entire floor at the development’s CAA Creative Office Building, which houses tenants including CAA, AEG Presents, Messina Touring, AXS and L-Acoustics. Several divisions of Amazon, including Amazon Music, will operate out of the Class A office building.

Additionally, Amazon announced it is beginning the interior build-out of its second office tower at Nashville Yards, including a multi-story conference center and first-floor retail space. Amazon plans to occupy the second tower in 2026. Amazon’s new offices at Nashville Yards will sit adjacent to The Pinnacle, the development’s new indoor live music and event venue, and in close proximity to restaurants and other users including Ocean Prime, Fogo de Chão, Earls, Sweet Paris, Culaccino, Iconix Fitness and Hooky Entertainment.

Amazon opened its first office tower at Nashville Yards in 2021.