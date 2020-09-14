REBusinessOnline

Amazon to Hire 100,000 Across U.S., Canada to Meet Continued E-Commerce Demands

Posted on by in Company News, Industrial, Retail, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced plans to hire an additional 100,000 full- and part-time employees throughout the United States and Canada. This plan is in addition to the 33,000 new corporate and technology jobs announced last week. The roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, and in select cities, Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 to new hires.

The new employees will staff the 100 new operations buildings that Amazon is opening this month across its fulfillment centers, delivery stations and other sites. States with the most available jobs include Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

This year-to-date, the company has opened more than 75 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations in the United States and Canada.

