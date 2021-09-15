REBusinessOnline

Amazon to Hire 125,000 Employees for Local Opportunities Across the U.S.

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will add 125,000 local employment opportunities through the United States, on top on the 40,000 corporate and technology positions the company announced in early September.

The new roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour, and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations. Additionally, the company provides full-time employees with comprehensive benefits from day one, including health, vision and dental insurance; 401(k) with 50 percent company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; and Amazon’s Career Choice program that pays full college tuition for the company’s full-line employees.

Employment opportunities are available in hundreds of cities and towns across the country. Some states with the most roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

In 2021, Amazon opened more than 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations in the United States and will open over 100 more buildings in September alone.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews