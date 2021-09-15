Amazon to Hire 125,000 Employees for Local Opportunities Across the U.S.

SEATTLE — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will add 125,000 local employment opportunities through the United States, on top on the 40,000 corporate and technology positions the company announced in early September.

The new roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour, and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations. Additionally, the company provides full-time employees with comprehensive benefits from day one, including health, vision and dental insurance; 401(k) with 50 percent company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; and Amazon’s Career Choice program that pays full college tuition for the company’s full-line employees.

Employment opportunities are available in hundreds of cities and towns across the country. Some states with the most roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

In 2021, Amazon opened more than 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations in the United States and will open over 100 more buildings in September alone.