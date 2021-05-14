Amazon to Hire 75,000 Fulfillment, Transportation Employees at Average Pay Above $17 Per Hour

SEATTLE — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is planning to hire 75,000 employees in its fulfillment and logistics network across the U.S. and Canada as the company continues to expand its footprint. Hiring is currently underway with the most openings in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Amazon also announced pay increases across its fulfillment and transportation networks with these roles offering an average pay of more than $17 per hour, plus sign-on bonuses in many locations of up to $1,000.

Additionally, the company offers full-time employees benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, paid parental leave and access to various company-funded learning opportunities that includes Amazon’s Career Choice program, which prepays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Amazon is also offering $100 to any new hires who show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. In late March, the company began rolling out on-site vaccination events at fulfillment centers in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas. The program has now expanded to more than 250 locations across the U.S. and Canada and offers access to the COVID-19 vaccine for more than half a million front-line employees, contractors and partners. The company also offers in-house COVID-19 testing programs at more than 800 sites globally.