Amazon to Open 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Amarillo, Create 500 New Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZ) has announced plans to open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Amarillo, its first in the northwest Texas city, in a move that is expected to create about 500 new full-time jobs. Citing an announcement from the Amarillo Economic Development Corp., local news outlet KFDA reports that the facility will be located at the corner of Northeast 24th Avenue and Loop 335 and will generate approximately $35 million in economic impact. The opening is slated for early 2022. The developer was not disclosed.