REBusinessOnline

Amazon to Open 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Amarillo, Create 500 New Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZ) has announced plans to open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Amarillo, its first in the northwest Texas city, in a move that is expected to create about 500 new full-time jobs. Citing an announcement from the Amarillo Economic Development Corp., local news outlet KFDA reports that the facility will be located at the corner of Northeast 24th Avenue and Loop 335 and will generate approximately $35 million in economic impact. The opening is slated for early 2022. The developer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  