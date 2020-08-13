Amazon to Open 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Metro Dallas, Create 500 New Jobs

FORNEY, TEXAS — Amazon will open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney, a deal that is expected to bring about 500 new full-time jobs to the region. The fulfillment center is expected to open in 2021. Amazon is also opening a 200,000-square-foot delivery station in Forney later this year. The addresses of the new facilities were not disclosed.