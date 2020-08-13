REBusinessOnline

Amazon to Open 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Metro Dallas, Create 500 New Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

FORNEY, TEXAS — Amazon will open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney, a deal that is expected to bring about 500 new full-time jobs to the region. The fulfillment center is expected to open in 2021. Amazon is also opening a 200,000-square-foot delivery station in Forney later this year. The addresses of the new facilities were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  