Amazon to Open 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Metro Houston, Create 500 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston, in a move that is expected to create about 500 new full-time jobs. The location of the facility, which is expected to open some time in 2021, was not disclosed. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.