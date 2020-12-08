REBusinessOnline

Amazon to Open 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma City, Create 500 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Oklahoma City in a move that is expected to create about 500 new full-time jobs. The developer and location of the facility, which is expected to open some time in 2021, were not disclosed. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,000 jobs in Oklahoma and invested more than $650 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees. The company also recently announced plans to open new facilities in metro Houston and Waco.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  