Amazon to Open 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma City, Create 500 Jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Oklahoma City in a move that is expected to create about 500 new full-time jobs. The developer and location of the facility, which is expected to open some time in 2021, were not disclosed. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,000 jobs in Oklahoma and invested more than $650 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees. The company also recently announced plans to open new facilities in metro Houston and Waco.