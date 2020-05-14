Amazon to Open 2.3 MSF Fulfillment Center in West Dallas, Plans to Hire 1,500 Employees

DALLAS — Over the next eight weeks, Amazon plans to hire approximately 1,500 people in preparation for opening its 2.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center at 1301 Chalk Hill Road, located approximately seven miles west of downtown Dallas. The facility is expected to be fully operational by May 31. Last fall, The Dallas Morning News reported that Amazon had signed a 20-year lease at the 101-acre facility, which had recently been acquired by Toronto-based Granite REIT. The property features 41-foot clear heights, 2,500 auto parking spaces and 300 trailer parking spaces. As the largest e-commerce firm in the world, Amazon is investing more than $800 million in the establishment of safety measures like temperature checks, enhanced cleanings, sanitation stations and onsite testing for COVID-19.