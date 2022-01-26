Amazon to Open 220,000 SF Delivery Station in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Amazon will be opening a 220,000-square-foot delivery station in Legacy Park at Tradition, a distribution park in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Amazon will be opening a 220,000-square-foot delivery station in Legacy Park at Tradition, a distribution park in Port St. Lucie. Construction is expected to be complete by September.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant plans to hire 200 full-time workers to prepare customer orders for last-mile delivery at the project. The facility will be a single-story building standing 44 feet.

Sansone Group is the project developer, while Threecore is the general contractor. Robert Smith of CBRE worked with Sansone Group to sign Amazon on as a tenant at Legacy Park.

Once completed, Legacy Park at Tradition will total approximately 5.4 million square feet of single and multitenant light industrial and distribution facilities. Other tenants at the Class A distribution park includes FedEx Ground and Cheney Brothers.