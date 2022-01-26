REBusinessOnline

Amazon to Open 220,000 SF Delivery Station in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Amazon

Amazon will be opening a 220,000-square-foot delivery station in Legacy Park at Tradition, a distribution park in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Amazon will be opening a 220,000-square-foot delivery station in Legacy Park at Tradition, a distribution park in Port St. Lucie. Construction is expected to be complete by September.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant plans to hire 200 full-time workers to prepare customer orders for last-mile delivery at the project. The facility will be a single-story building standing 44 feet.

Sansone Group is the project developer, while Threecore is the general contractor. Robert Smith of CBRE worked with Sansone Group to sign Amazon on as a tenant at Legacy Park.

Once completed, Legacy Park at Tradition will total approximately 5.4 million square feet of single and multitenant light industrial and distribution facilities. Other tenants at the Class A distribution park includes FedEx Ground and Cheney Brothers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  