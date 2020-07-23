Amazon to Open 625,000 SF Fulfillment Center in El Paso, to Create 700 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Amazon's new facility in El Paso is expected to open in 2021 and to employ about 700 people. (image courtesy of City of El Paso)

EL PASO, TEXAS — Amazon will open a 625,000-square-foot fulfillment center in El Paso, a move that marks the e-commerce giant’s entrance to that market and that is expected to create about 700 new full-time jobs. Local news station and ABC affiliate KVIA reports that the site will be located along Rojas Drive and Interstate 10 on the city’s east side. Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to open some time in 2021. KVIA also reports that Amazon did not seek any tax breaks or other economic incentives from the City of El Paso.