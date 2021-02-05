Amazon to Open 634,812 SF Fulfillment Center in Alcoa, Tennessee

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

Hillwood Development Co. Inc. is developing the project in Alcoa, Tenn., on behalf of Amazon.

ALCOA, TENN. — Amazon plans to open a 634,812-square-foot fulfillment center in Alcoa, which is located 14 miles south of Knoxville. The development, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create nearly 800 new, full-time jobs. Dallas-based Hillwood Development Co. Inc. is developing the project on behalf of Amazon.

The Alcoa facility will be Amazon’s third fulfillment center in Tennessee to use Amazon Robotics technology and the company’s eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. Amazon employees at the center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods. The starting wage will be $15.