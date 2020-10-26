Amazon to Open 700,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Waco, Create 1,000 Jobs

WACO, TEXAS — AMAZON (NASDAQ: AMZN) will open a 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Waco, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s first in the Central Texas city. The facility is expected to come on line in 2021 and to bring about 1,000 new full-time jobs to the market. Local CBS affiliate KWTX reports that the facility will be situated on a 90-acre site at 2000 Exchange Parkway near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center on the city’s south side. Over the last decade, Amazon has made approximately $17 billion in capital investment in Texas, resulting in the creation of some 43,000 new jobs.