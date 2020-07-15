Amazon to Open 820,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Metro Austin, Create 1,000 Jobs

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Amazon has announced plans to open an 820,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville, a move that is expected to bring about 1,000 full-time jobs to the area. The facility is expected to open some time in 2021. Pflugerville has long been rumored to be a landing spot for the Seattle-based e-commerce giant. But only recently did the Pflugerville City Council recently approve an agreement authorizing the city’s economic development department to offer up to $3.8 million in incentives to Amazon. These funds will be earmarked for offsite road infrastructure improvements and for other capital investment and job creation measures.