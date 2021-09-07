Amazon to Open New Delivery Stations, Career Center in Mid-Atlantic

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 29,000 jobs in Maryland, and has provided more than 27,000 jobs in Virginia.

SEATTLE — Amazon is expanding its presence in the Mid-Atlantic by opening several new delivery stations and a career center in Maryland and Virginia.

The first facility set to open is a 72,000-square-foot delivery station located at 2100 Van Deman St. in Baltimore, Amazon’s first delivery station in Baltimore City. The e-commerce giant also plans to open a 194,000-square-foot facility at 7226 Preston Gateway Drive in Hanover, Md., which will be Amazon’s third delivery station in the city. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 29,000 jobs in Maryland, and the company has invested over $9.5 billion for infrastructure and compensation in the state.

Additionally, Amazon announced it will open an Amazon Career Center at 1989 S. Military Highway in Chesapeake, Va. This center will be used for hiring and orientation duties for the company’s Hampton Roads operations facilities. Additionally, the company will open two new delivery stations in the area including a 165,000-square-foot facility at 1400 Sewells Point Road in Norfolk and a 111,600-square-foot facility at 223 W Mercury Blvd. in Hampton, which was formerly a Kmart store. Since 2010, Amazon has provided more than 27,000 jobs in Virginia. The company has 15 delivery stations in the Commonwealth.