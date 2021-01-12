Amazon to Open Six New Fulfillment, Sortation Centers in Metro Detroit This Year

DETROIT — Amazon has unveiled plans to open six new fulfillment and sortation centers in metro Detroit this year in order to support operations closer to customers. The sites are expected to create more than 2,000 full- and part-time jobs. In addition to a robotics fulfillment center in Detroit, Amazon will build centers in Hazel Park, Pinnacle Park (2), Plymouth and Pontiac. The new Detroit property will span 823,000 square feet and is expected to create 1,200 new full-time jobs upon its opening. Amazon currently operates 10 facilities in Detroit that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, including four properties that opened in 2020. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 13,500 jobs in Michigan and invested more than $2.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.