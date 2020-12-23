Amazon to Open Three Industrial Facilities Totaling 2.1 MSF in San Antonio by 2022, Create 1,500 Jobs

Development, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will open three industrial facilities totaling 2.1 million square feet in the San Antonio area over the next two years. Combined, the three new facilities are expected to bring about 1,500 new jobs to the market. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant will open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in 2021 and a 750,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2022, as well as a 350,000-square-foot delivery station at 8210 Aviation Landing. After items are sorted and at fulfillment centers, they are transported to delivery stations for last-mile distribution to customers. The developers and sites of the fulfillment centers were not disclosed.