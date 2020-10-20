Amazon to Open Two New Fulfillment Centers in Kansas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

KANSAS CITY AND PARK CITY, KAN. — Amazon.com Inc. has unveiled plans to open two new fulfillment centers in the state of Kansas. The centers, which are expected to open in 2021, will together create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs. Each facility will span roughly 1 million square feet. One will be located at 9700 Leavenworth Road in Kansas City while the other will be located at 7130 N. Broadway Ave. in Park City. Amazon associates will pick, pack and ship bulky or large items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. Amazon also says it plans to open a new delivery station in Wichita. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,500 jobs in Kansas and invested nearly $3 billion across the state.