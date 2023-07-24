Amazon Underway on $120M Satellite Processing Facility on Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. — Amazon is underway on the construction of a $120 million satellite processing facility at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility within Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Upon completion, the development will total 100,000 square feet with a 100-foot high bay clean room.

The facility will be used to receive and prepare Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) satellites as part of Amazon’s Project Kuiper, a 3,200-satellite project that will provide broadband connection to underserved communities globally. Amazon will use the facility to receive shipments, conduct final preparation ahead of launches, connect satellites to custom dispensers from space tech firm Beyond Gravity and integrate the loaded dispensers with launch vehicles.

Amazon’s investment is expected to create 50 news jobs on Florida’s Space Coast. A timeline for delivery was not disclosed.