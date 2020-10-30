REBusinessOnline

Amazon Unveils Plans for First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Nebraska

PAPILLION, NEB. — Amazon.com Inc. has unveiled plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Nebraska in Papillion. Development is scheduled to begin next year on the 700,000-square-foot project, which is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs. Employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys. When fully operational, the facility will add nearly $204 million to the local economy annually, according to David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. Since 2019, Amazon has invested more than $96 million in Nebraska.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  