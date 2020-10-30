Amazon Unveils Plans for First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska

PAPILLION, NEB. — Amazon.com Inc. has unveiled plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Nebraska in Papillion. Development is scheduled to begin next year on the 700,000-square-foot project, which is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs. Employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys. When fully operational, the facility will add nearly $204 million to the local economy annually, according to David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. Since 2019, Amazon has invested more than $96 million in Nebraska.