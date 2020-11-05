Amazon Unveils Plans for First Fulfillment Center in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Amazon.com Inc. has unveiled plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of North Dakota in Fargo. Amazon expects to break ground next year and create 500 full-time jobs upon completion of the 1 million-square-foot facility. Employees will pack and ship large customer purchases such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and other household goods. Ryan Cos. will develop the facility. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $239 million in North Dakota, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.