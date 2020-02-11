Amazon Unveils Plans for First Iowa Fulfillment Center

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

BONDURANT, IOWA — Amazon has unveiled plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Iowa in the city of Bondurant, which is northeast of Des Moines. Amazon expects to create 1,000 full-time jobs at the 645,000-square-foot warehouse. Workers will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys. A timeline for completion was undisclosed.