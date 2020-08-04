REBusinessOnline

Amazon Vendor Signs 67,430 SF Industrial Lease in Parsippany, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Linemart NJ, an e-commerce fulfillment vendor for Amazon, has signed a 67,430-square-foot industrial lease at 60 E. Halsey Road in Parsippany, about 30 miles west of New York City. Scott Peck of New Jersey-based brokerage firm Resource Realty represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tom Consiglio and Bill Pastuszak, also with Resource Realty, represented the landlord, Longpoint Realty Partners.

