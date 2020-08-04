Amazon Vendor Signs 67,430 SF Industrial Lease in Parsippany, New Jersey
PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Linemart NJ, an e-commerce fulfillment vendor for Amazon, has signed a 67,430-square-foot industrial lease at 60 E. Halsey Road in Parsippany, about 30 miles west of New York City. Scott Peck of New Jersey-based brokerage firm Resource Realty represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tom Consiglio and Bill Pastuszak, also with Resource Realty, represented the landlord, Longpoint Realty Partners.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.