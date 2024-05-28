Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Amazon Web Services Breaks Ground on $10B Data Center Complexes in Mississippi

by John Nelson

MADISON COUNTY, MISS. — Amazon Web Services (AWS) has broken ground on a $10 billion project in Madison County. Plans for the development include data center complexes across two industrial parks, in coordination with the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA). Local outlet WJTV reports that Mississippi lawmakers approved a $4 million incentive package for the project earlier this year.

A press release issued by the office of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who signed a bill for the incentives, reports that the investment will create 1,000 jobs in the state. According to the Mississippi Development Authority, this marks the largest capital investment in the state’s history, at four times the size of the previous largest economic development project.

WJTV reports that Reeves has said the data centers could be partially open as early as 2027.

