Amazon Web Services to Invest $11B in Georgia

SEATTLE — Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing platform of the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, has announced plans to invest $11 billion in the state of Georgia. This comes a couple weeks after AWS announced a similar $10 billion investment in Ohio. The move will expand the infrastructural capabilities of AWS in Georgia and support the company’s cloud computing and generative AI technologies.

Details of the planned investment in Georgia, including construction timelines for any new data centers, were not disclosed, though AWS says the investments would be concentrated in Douglas and Butts counties. AWS expects to create at least 550 new high-skilled jobs with this investment, including for technical roles such as data center engineers, network specialists, engineering operations managers and security specialists, as well as indirect jobs such as construction and those in the data center supply chain.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $18.5 billion in Georgia and contributed $20.1 billion to the state’s gross domestic product. The parent company supports 34,000 full- and part-time jobs in the Peach State, including at Amazon MGM Studios where the film studio regularly shoots movies and TV shows.