Ambient Communities Buys 110-Room Vacant Hotel in San Diego, Plans Multifamily Conversion

SAN DIEGO — Ambient Communities has purchased Consulate Hotel, a shuttered hotel located at 2901 Nimitz Blvd. in San Diego’s Point Loma neighborhood, from Noble Legacy LLC for $17.4 million. Al Apuzzo, Matt Weaver, Alex Bentley and Brianna Lehman of Lee & Associates represented the seller, while Rick Wu and Austin Dias of Duhs Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.

The buyer plans to convert the property, which includes a bar (ABC 47), restaurant and amenity space, into market-rate and student housing apartments. The 63,234-square-foot building, situated on 0.9 acres, was originally built in 1971. The transaction closed with entitlements in place for the proposed redevelopment.