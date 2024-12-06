Ambient Communities Buys 24-Story Office Tower in San Diego for $27.5M

SAN DIEGO — Encinitas, Calif.-based Ambient Communities has acquired 530 B Street, a 24-story office tower in downtown San Diego. An undisclosed seller sold the building for $27.5 million. At the time of sale, the 250,181-square-foot tower was 76.8 percent occupied, with US Bank as a major tenant occupying 77,414 square feet. Ambient Communities plans to eventually convert the office building to primarily residential units. Mickey Morera of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal. Mary Blagg of Kidder Mathews is overseeing management of the building.