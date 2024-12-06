Friday, December 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
530-B-St-San-Diego-CA
US Bank occupies 77,414 square feet at 530 B Street, a 24-story office tower in downtown San Diego.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Ambient Communities Buys 24-Story Office Tower in San Diego for $27.5M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Encinitas, Calif.-based Ambient Communities has acquired 530 B Street, a 24-story office tower in downtown San Diego. An undisclosed seller sold the building for $27.5 million. At the time of sale, the 250,181-square-foot tower was 76.8 percent occupied, with US Bank as a major tenant occupying 77,414 square feet. Ambient Communities plans to eventually convert the office building to primarily residential units. Mickey Morera of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal. Mary Blagg of Kidder Mathews is overseeing management of the building.

You may also like

Pinnacle Holdings Sells 112-Unit Rancho Las Palmas Apartments...

Disney Investment Group Brokers Sale of 47,857 SF...

MMCC Arranges $4.7M Loan for Refinancing of Colorado...

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of 16,938 SF Retail...

BWE Arranges $20M Acquisition Loan for Innovation Park...

Gindi Equities Acquires 252-Unit Timber Creek Apartment Homes...

Venture One Buys 74,975 SF Industrial Building in...

SRS Brokers $2.6M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground...

Houlihan-Lawrence Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Yonkers Retail Property