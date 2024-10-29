Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
530-B-St-San-Diego-CA
Located at 530 B St. in San Diego, the 24-story high-rise building offers 250,000 square feet of office space. (Photo credit: Dan Kirksey)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Ambient Communities Buys 250,000 SF Office Tower in Downtown San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Ambient Communities, a San Diego-based real estate company, has acquired 530 B Street, a 24-story office tower in downtown San Diego’s B Street corridor, from an undisclosed seller for $27.5 million, or $110 per square foot.

Completed in 1966, the 250,000-square-foot tower was known as the Union Bank building until U.S. Bank acquired the bank in 2022.

Matt Carlson, Hunter Rowe, Camille Doan, Matt Pourcho and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE represented the seller, while Mickey Morera of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

Ambrose Property Group Acquires 595,000 SF Ascent Commerce...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Finances $56.3M Loan for Madera...

Cedar Sinai Park Sells 246-Unit Seniors Housing Campus...

Hanley Arranges Sale of New 2,365 SF Retail...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 186-Unit Biltmore Apartments in...

FUSE Workspace Opens 33,000 SF Coworking Space in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Infill Industrial Properties...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 70,000 SF...