Ambient Communities Buys 250,000 SF Office Tower in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Ambient Communities, a San Diego-based real estate company, has acquired 530 B Street, a 24-story office tower in downtown San Diego’s B Street corridor, from an undisclosed seller for $27.5 million, or $110 per square foot.

Completed in 1966, the 250,000-square-foot tower was known as the Union Bank building until U.S. Bank acquired the bank in 2022.

Matt Carlson, Hunter Rowe, Camille Doan, Matt Pourcho and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE represented the seller, while Mickey Morera of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the transaction.