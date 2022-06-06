REBusinessOnline

Ambri Signs 140,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Lease in Milford, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast

MILFORD, MASS. — Ambri, a provider of renewable energy storage solutions, has signed a 140,000-square-foot lease to open a build-to-suit manufacturing facility in Milford, located in the southern central part of the state. The facility will be located within Quarry Square, a retail center that is being redeveloped into an industrial flex property. Steve Clancy and Danielle Simbliaris of CBRE represented the landlord, R.J. Kelly, in the lease negotiations. Chris Scott of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  