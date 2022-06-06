Ambri Signs 140,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Lease in Milford, Massachusetts

MILFORD, MASS. — Ambri, a provider of renewable energy storage solutions, has signed a 140,000-square-foot lease to open a build-to-suit manufacturing facility in Milford, located in the southern central part of the state. The facility will be located within Quarry Square, a retail center that is being redeveloped into an industrial flex property. Steve Clancy and Danielle Simbliaris of CBRE represented the landlord, R.J. Kelly, in the lease negotiations. Chris Scott of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. represented the tenant.