Ambrose Breaks Ground on 248,000 SF Building at Indianapolis Logistics Park – Northwest

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Ambrose has broken ground on Building IV, a speculative industrial building totaling 248,000 square feet at Indianapolis Logistics Park – Northwest in Whitestown. The building marks the last planned development within the industrial park and is slated for completion in December.

Building II was completed in April, and the balance of the building — 145,568 square feet — was recently leased to a confidential user. Kattsafe North America, a provider of innovative safety and security solutions, moved into its 93,871-square-foot headquarters in Building II.

The 233,000-square-foot Building III is available for lease. Construction continues on Building I, a 601,000-square-foot build-to-suit for Safavieh, a global home furnishings company.

The general contractor for all four buildings is Compass Commercial Construction Group. Design partners include Curran Architecture and Kimley-Horn. CBRE is the leasing agent. Ambrose partnered with Horizon Bank on the construction financing for Buildings II and IV. Total investment in the park exceeds $120 million.