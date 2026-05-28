Ambrose Breaks Ground on Two-Building Spec Industrial Park in Metro Indianapolis

GREENWOOD, IND. — Ambrose has broken ground on Indianapolis Logistics Park – South, a 16-acre, two-building industrial park in Greenwood, a suburb directly south of Indianapolis. Building I will offer approximately 105,000 square feet, including a 2,900-square-foot office area. Building II will feature roughly 150,000 square feet, including a 3,200-square-foot office area. Both buildings are being develop on a speculative basis with a clear height of 32 feet. Substantial completion is slated for year-end 2026. The project team includes Compass Commercial Construction, Curran Architecture and Kimley-Horn. JLL is handling leasing and marketing. Pinnacle Bank provided a construction loan.