Ambrose Property Group Acquires 595,000 SF Ascent Commerce Center Near Denver for $61M

COMMERCE CITY, COLO. — Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group has purchased Ascent Commerce Center, an industrial park situated on 33 acres in Commerce City, a northeast suburb of Denver, for $61 million. Ascent Commerce Center is located at 17776, 17956 and 18146 E. 84th Ave.

Built in 2021, the three-building park offers 595,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. At the time of sale, the asset was 45.6 percent leased to four tenants. La-Z-Boy and PCL Construction occupy the 154,831-square-foot Building I. McKesson leases 135,053 square feet at Building II, a 313,080-square-foot, cross-dock facility at the center of the site. The Lawless Group occupies 26,463 square feet of Building III, a 127,631-square-foot asset on the east side of the park.

The buildings offer 32- and 36-foot clear heights, dock-high and drive-in loading, ESFR sprinklers, multiple points of ingress and egress and trailer parking.

Will Strong, Molly Hunt, Michael Matchett and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller, an undisclosed asset manager, in the deal. Drew McManus, Bryan Fry and Ryan Searle of Cushman & Wakefield provided local advisory services.

Additionally, Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Max Schafer, Garrett Stasand, Lars Weston, Niki Krestchmann and Jonathan Groztzinger of Cushman & Wakefield arranged an acquisition loan for Ambrose Property Group.