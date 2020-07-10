REBusinessOnline

Ambrose Property Group to Develop 205,000 SF Build-to-Suit for Love’s Travel Stops in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — Ambrose Property Group is developing a 205,000-square-foot build-to-suit for Love’s Travel Stops in Westpoint Business Park, which is situated in the Monrovia/Mooresville submarket of Indianapolis. Love’s will own the facility. Fritz Kauffman, Kevin Archer, Greg Dickerson and John Wilkinson of Cushman & Wakefield represented Love’s in the negotiations. Love’s plans to relocate a tire retread and distribution center from Plainfield, Ind. Construction is slated to begin soon with completion scheduled for February 2021. The 550-acre Westpoint Business Park is located nine miles from the Indianapolis International Airport.

