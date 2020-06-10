AMC Theatres Expects to be ‘Fully Open’ Globally in July

LEAWOOD, KAN. — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) plans to reopen almost all of its U.S. and U.K. theaters in July. The Leawood, Kan.-based movie theater chain has already reopened 10 theaters in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal, and expects to be fully open globally in July ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on July 17 and Disney’s Mulan on July 24.

AMC is working closely with local, national and international officials to coordinate timing and requirements of reopening. It is consulting with the Harvard University School of Public Health on how to best create a safe environment for guests and associates. This includes personal protection equipment, cleaning protocols, limited theater capacity and blocked seating. AMC has also partnered with The Clorox Co. for advice on making theater environments as safe as possible.

Last week, AMC said it had “substantial doubt” about staying in business if it was forced to keep theaters closed for a longer period. AMC operates 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens across the globe. Its stock price closed at $5.98 per share on Tuesday, June 9, down from $10.94 one year ago.