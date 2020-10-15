REBusinessOnline

AMC Theatres Focuses on Raising Cash While its Cinemas Remain Open

Posted on by in Kansas, Midwest, Retail

LEAWOOD, KAN. — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) anticipates that existing cash resources will be largely depleted by the end of this year or early 2021 and will therefore require additional liquidity or increases in attendance levels, according to an SEC filing from Tuesday.

As of Oct. 9, Leawood-based AMC had resumed operations at 494 of its 598 U.S. theaters, with limited seating capacities between 20 and 40 percent. Since the resumption of operations in U.S. markets, AMC has served more than 2.2 million customers, representing an attendance decline of roughly 85 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

AMC cites new movie releases in October and November as incentive to stay open, even when other movie chains like Regal Cinemas have announced plans to temporarily suspend U.S. operations.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, CEO Adam Aron said AMC was doing everything it could to raise money to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and wasn’t considering bankruptcy at this time. AMC’s stock price closed at $2.96 per share Wednesday, Oct. 14, down from $8.95 per share one year ago.

 

