REBusinessOnline

AMC to Reopen All 27 New Jersey Theaters Over Next Week

Posted on by in Company News, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

NEW JERSEY — AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) will open all 27 of its theaters in New Jersey over the course of the next week, beginning with the reopening of AMC Jersey Gardens 20 and AMC Wayne 14 this Friday. An additional seven locations are scheduled to open on Monday, Sept. 7, with all remaining theaters then opening on Thursday, Sept. 10. New Jersey is AMC Theatres’ sixth-largest market by screen count.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  