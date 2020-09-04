AMC to Reopen All 27 New Jersey Theaters Over Next Week

NEW JERSEY — AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) will open all 27 of its theaters in New Jersey over the course of the next week, beginning with the reopening of AMC Jersey Gardens 20 and AMC Wayne 14 this Friday. An additional seven locations are scheduled to open on Monday, Sept. 7, with all remaining theaters then opening on Thursday, Sept. 10. New Jersey is AMC Theatres’ sixth-largest market by screen count.