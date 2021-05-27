REBusinessOnline

AMCAL Completes 102-Unit Las Ventanas Affordable Housing Community in Long Beach, California

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Las-Ventanas-Long-Beach-CA

Located in Long Beach, Calif., Las Ventanas Apartments features 102 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — AMCAL Multi-Housing has completed Las Ventanas Apartments, an affordable multifamily development located at 1795 Long Beach Blvd. in Long Beach.

Situated on just over an acre, the four-story building features 102 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with balconies or patios for individuals and families earning between 20 percent and 80 percent of the area median income. Additionally, 15 units are reserved for Los Angeles County’s Homes for Health program for special needs homeless households.

The community also features street-level commercial space, a semi-subterranean parking garage, access to the Blue Line stop on Pacific Coast Highway, an internal courtyard, a play area for children, outdoor seating, barbecue grills and secure bike storage.

The community also offers social service offices where residents can receive social services tailored to their needs, while the adjacent management office features a community area with a media center, computer lab and open space for games and socializing for residential use.

William Hezmalhalch Architects served as architect for the project, which is seeking LEED Platinum certification. FPI Management is the property manager.

Financing partners included The Long Beach Community Investment Co., Union Bank, Hudson Housing Capital, California Department of Housing and Community Development, California Housing Finance Agency and California Municipal Finance Authority.

