AmCal Equities Acquires 311-Unit Circuit Apartments in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Circuit-Apartments-Houston

Circuit Apartments in downtown Houston totals 311 units. The property was built in 2015.

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm AmCal Equities has acquired Circuit Apartments, a 311-unit multifamily located near Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston. Built in 2015, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, resident clubhouse and a business center. Lame Kommer of Henry S. Miller Brokerage represented AmCal Equities in the transaction. A Dallas-based developer sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

