AMCAL Housing Receives $101M Refinancing for The Clarendon Apartments in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Santa Monica-based Gortikov Capital has arranged a $101 million loan on behalf of AMCAL Housing for the refinancing of The Clarendon, a Class A apartment property in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Developed in 2020, The Clarendon offers 335 apartments with in-unit washers/dryers, Nest-controlled central cooling and heating, keyless entry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, basketball court, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and spin rooms, and a business center.

Bryan Gortikov of Gortikov Capital led the capital markets team that secured the two-year, floating-rate senior bridge loan through a U.S.-based debt fund.