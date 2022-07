AmCap Acquires Hoffman Plaza Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — AmCap Inc. has acquired Hoffman Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates for an undisclosed price. Jewel-Osco and Burlington anchor the 146,263-square-foot shopping center. AmCap purchased Hoffman Plaza in a joint venture with Encore Enterprises. The property is more than 96 percent leased.