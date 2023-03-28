AmCap, Encore Acquire Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro D.C.

CALIFORNIA, MD. — A joint venture between AmCap Inc. and Encore Enterprises has acquired First Colony Center, a 98,179-square-foot shopping center in the Washington, D.C., suburb of California. The grocery-anchored center is leased to tenants including Giant, Michaels and Advance Auto Parts. Shadow anchors include Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement and BJ’s Wholesale Club. The seller and sales price of First Colony Center were not disclosed. The center represents the third joint venture acquisition between AmCap and Encore.