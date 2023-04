LOS ANGELES — AMDA College of the Performing Arts has executed a sale-leaseback agreement at the close of escrow on its current space at 1777 Vine St. in Hollywood’s downtown core.

The 39,248-square-foot, five-story building sold for $23 million. AMDA signed an 18-year lease at the property.

Avison Young’s Chris Bonbright and Chase Gordon represented AMDA. Craig White of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, J&L Realty Partners.