Friday, September 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
NHH-Gray-Houston
NHH Gray will add 135 affordable housing units to the supply of Houston's Northline submarket. Completion of the project is slated for mid-2025.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

Amegy Bank Provides $25M Construction Loan for Houston Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Regional lender Amegy Bank has provided a $25 million construction loan for NHH Gray, a 135-unit affordable housing project that will be located in Houston’s Northline neighborhood. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for low- to moderate-income residents and amenities such as a community kitchen, lounge, library and meeting/social service offices. The building will also house a preschool that residents’ children can attend free of charge. The borrower is New Hope Housing. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and to be complete in summer 2025.

You may also like

Developer Receives $52M Construction Loan for The Somm...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 348-Unit Broadstone Cavora Apartment...

Newmark Brokers $1.4M Sale of Residential Development Site...

Grupo Haddad Completes $8M Renovation of Uptown Dallas...

UMOJA Supply Chain Solutions Signs 176,152 SF Industrial...

Auto Parts Manufacturer Preleases 150,512 SF Industrial Lease...

Development Team Tops Off Construction of The Saint...

BGO Launches Move-In Ready Offices in Chicago, Nationwide

Woda Cooper, IMPACT Community Action Break Ground on...