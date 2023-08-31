Amegy Bank Provides $25M Construction Loan for Houston Affordable Housing Project

HOUSTON — Regional lender Amegy Bank has provided a $25 million construction loan for NHH Berry, a 180-unit affordable housing project that will be located in Houston’s Third Ward. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for low- to moderate-income residents and amenities such as a community kitchen, lounge, library and meeting/social service offices. The building will also house a preschool that residents’ children can attend free of charge. The borrower is New Hope Housing. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and to be complete in summer 2025.