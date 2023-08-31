Thursday, August 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
NHH-Berry-Houston
NHH Berry will add 180 affordable housing units to the supply of Houston's Third Ward submarket. Completion of the project is slated for mid-2025.
Affordable HousingLoansMultifamilyTexas

Amegy Bank Provides $25M Construction Loan for Houston Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Regional lender Amegy Bank has provided a $25 million construction loan for NHH Berry, a 180-unit affordable housing project that will be located in Houston’s Third Ward. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for low- to moderate-income residents and amenities such as a community kitchen, lounge, library and meeting/social service offices. The building will also house a preschool that residents’ children can attend free of charge. The borrower is New Hope Housing. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and to be complete in summer 2025.

You may also like

FCP Provides $13.9M in Preferred Equity for Multifamily...

SPI Advisory Acquires 244-Unit Parkview Terraces Apartments in...

Sungrow USA Signs 179,534 SF Industrial Lease in...

Finial Group Negotiates 58,016 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

JLL Arranges Sale of 40,589 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Arranges $56.3M Construction Loan for Industrial Project...

Skyline Developers Breaks Ground on 97-Unit Multifamily Project...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $44M Bridge Loan for...

JLL Arranges $68.9M in Construction Financing for Apartment...