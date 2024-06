SAN ANTONIO — Amegy Bank has signed a 44,207-square-foot office lease at 300 Convent, a 28-story, 545,426-square-foot building in downtown San Antonio. The space spans the entire 21st and 22nd floors and a portion of the first floor. Russell Noll of Transwestern represented Amegy Bank in the lease negotiations. Mark Krenger and Lisa Mittel of JLL, along with Dennis Tarro and Phillip Moore of Patrinely, which manages the building, represented the landlord, Affinius Capital.