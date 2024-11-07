Amenity Focus: Turning Omaha Office Spaces into Lifestyle Spaces

By Mike Homa, R&R Realty Group

Five years later and businesses are still adjusting to the new work environment brought on by the COVID pandemic. Omaha’s office space market is seeing a shift in how companies attract employees back into the office. With remote and hybrid work now widely accepted, developers and employers have realized that providing traditional office spaces is no longer enough to entice workers. Instead, they are focusing on creating environments that offer a blend of professional, personal and recreational amenities, transforming office spaces into lifestyle destinations.

To make coming to the office more attractive, developers are offering amenities that cater to employees’ holistic needs. In some office parks, facilities such as onsite daycare centers are becoming a reality. These allow working parents the convenience of dropping off their children close to where they work, reducing commute time and providing peace of mind. It’s an amenity that goes beyond the typical office needs, addressing a significant aspect of employees’ personal lives.

Green spaces are another amenity we see being increasingly incorporated into the surroundings of new buildings and broader development areas. We see outdoor spaces in office parks like Fountain Ridge Office Park, which offers amphitheater-style seating surrounding a picturesque pond and built-in stations for food trucks. People can have a great variety of food options brought to them and stay on site to grab lunch and enjoy the outside spaces while dining.

According to CBRE research, the Omaha office market is experiencing varied trends across different property classes. Class B office spaces have the highest vacancy rate at 10.4 percent, contributing to an overall office vacancy rate of 8.9 percent. Class A spaces, which offer additional amenities such as terraces and collaboration areas, are seeing lower vacancy rates, with customers being drawn to buildings like the Union Bank and Trust building in Heartwood Preserve, which recently received leases totaling 50,000 square feet.

With negative 1,097 square feet of net absorption in the second quarter, Omaha is holding steady. But we can expect to see Class A office space increase in the Omaha market, with projects like the Mercantile development in downtown Omaha and Avenue One in West Omaha. The Mercantile will offer a beautifully landscaped boulevard with pedestrian-friendly walkability and a plaza, while Avenue One will incorporate over 26 acres of green space and six miles of trails.

These outdoor spaces can be used for team-building events, social gatherings or simply as a place where employees can relax during lunch breaks or after work. We see greenspaces being promoted as a way to foster wellness, offering workers a chance to unwind outdoors without leaving the office premises. These features are important in maintaining mental and physical health, especially as more people become conscious of the benefits of a balanced lifestyle.

The incorporation of these amenities makes a shift toward “lifestyle buildings,” where work and life blend seamlessly. These spaces are designed not just for productivity, but also for enhancing the quality of life. The idea is that by providing amenities that cater to personal needs — whether it’s daycare facilities, fitness centers and more — employees are more likely to return to the office willingly.

These amenities in new and improved lifestyle buildings aim to create environments where employees can perform at their best without sacrificing personal needs. They also serve as a way for companies to retain talent in an increasingly competitive job market. Businesses understand that a well-designed office space with superior amenities can be a key differentiator when it comes to attracting and keeping top talent.

While new amenities are transforming Omaha’s office spaces, traditional office features remain essential. Companies still rely on meeting rooms for collaboration and presentations. Coffee kiosks and refreshment areas continue to be important for fostering social interaction and providing quick, convenient access to caffeine during busy days. Fitness centers promote employee wellness and convenience. By offering onsite fitness facilities, companies make it easier for employees to prioritize their health without needing to leave the workplace, boosting both morale and productivity.

Collaboration spaces are also being designed with flexibility in mind. These areas often include moveable furniture and technology that supports hybrid meetings, catering to both in-office and remote employees. As the nature of work continues to evolve, these spaces are crucial for companies aiming to blend in-person and virtual collaboration seamlessly.

The future of Omaha’s office spaces lies in their ability to adapt to the changing needs of the modern workforce. With amenities that cater to both work and life, these buildings are setting a new standard for what office spaces can be. From daycare centers to green spaces, to traditional meeting rooms and collaboration areas, these offerings are helping businesses bring people back to the office in a way that feels both meaningful and balanced. The evolution of office spaces into lifestyle buildings ensures that they remain not just relevant, but integral to the future of work.

Mike Homa is president of the Nebraska division for R&R Realty Group. This article originally appeared in the October 2024 issue of Heartland Real Estate Business magazine.