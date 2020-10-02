AmerCareRoyal to Open 400,000 SF Distribution Center in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — AmerCareRoyal, a Pennsylvania-based provider of disposable foodservice and healthcare products, will open a 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Fort Worth. AmerCareRoyal expects to take occupancy of the space, which is located within Speedway Logistics Crossing on the city’s north side, before the end of the year. Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties owns the development.