TOMBALL, TEXAS — Charlotte-based energy equipment provider Ameresco Solar has signed a 41,080-square-foot industrial lease renewal at South Live Oak Business Park in Tomball, a northern suburb of Houston. The property comprises two buildings on a 6.2-acre site in the downtown area. Tom Condon Jr. and John Grimsley of Colliers represented the landlord, Tomball Economic Development Corp., in the lease negotiations. Ameresco was self-represented.