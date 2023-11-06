Monday, November 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Blue River Commerce Center is now fully leased.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwestMissouri

Amerhart Leases 144,490 SF at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Amerhart has leased 144,490 square feet of industrial space at Blue River Commerce Center Building IV in Kansas City. NorthPoint Development owns the business park, which is now fully leased. Wisconsin-based Amerhart will use the facility to warehouse and distribute its building products and plans to take occupancy in December. Jack Goldsborough of Cushman & Wakefield and Ed O’Connor of Lavista Associates represented the tenant, while Joe Accurso of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership.

You may also like

EliseAI Signs 26,582 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

CBRE Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Nine-Building San Bernardino...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 196-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Centurion Property Group, IDE Acquire 376-Bed Student Housing...

Bayview PACE Provides $2M in C-PACE Financing for...

Montecito Medical Acquires 32,711 SF Medical Office Building...

Toyota to Invest $8B in North Carolina Battery...

Daikin Comfort Technologies Leases 500,840 SF of Industrial...

Levcor Completes Renovations at Post Oak Plaza in...