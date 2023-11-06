Amerhart Leases 144,490 SF at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Amerhart has leased 144,490 square feet of industrial space at Blue River Commerce Center Building IV in Kansas City. NorthPoint Development owns the business park, which is now fully leased. Wisconsin-based Amerhart will use the facility to warehouse and distribute its building products and plans to take occupancy in December. Jack Goldsborough of Cushman & Wakefield and Ed O’Connor of Lavista Associates represented the tenant, while Joe Accurso of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership.