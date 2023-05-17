Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
American-Airlines-DFW-Airport
The new use-and-lease agreement will finance projects that will allow American Airlines to expand operations in existing terminals to maximize its operational capability and enhance the experience for connecting customers.
CivicDevelopmentIndustrialTexas

American Airlines, DFW Airport Enter into $4.8B Use-and-Lease Agreement

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — American Airlines and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport have entered into a use-and-lease agreement that includes $4.8 billion in pre-approved capital investments. The lease term is 10 years. Projects that have been approved under the agreement include the construction of the new Terminal F, the renovation of Terminal C and the expansions of gates at Terminals A and C. The construction of Terminal F, which will have a 15-gate concourse, is expected to cost about $1.6 billion. The expansion of the Central Terminal Area, which will include a major reimagining of Terminal C and gate expansions extending from Terminals A and C, as well as significant upgrades to roadways and terminal access, is valued at roughly $2.7 billion. The deal replaces a 2010 use-and-lease agreement with American Airlines, whose customers account for about 85 percent of the airport’s annual passenger traffic. The airline employs about 35,000 people across the airport and its 300-acre headquarters campus in Fort Worth.

You may also like

AP Construction to Renovate 317,000 SF Academic Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 195,575 SF Retail Power...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 37,373 SF Industrial Lease...

Zeno Truck Parts Signs 12,564 SF Industrial Lease...

WRS Rezones 100 Acres at Lakeforest Mall in...

Portman, Creed Investment Deliver 16-Story Moore Office Building...

Cymbal DLT Obtains $95M Loan for Oasis Pointe...

JLL Arranges Joint Venture Equity for 142-Unit Seniors...

Dwight Capital Provides $38.3M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for...