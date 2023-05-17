American Airlines, DFW Airport Enter into $4.8B Use-and-Lease Agreement

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — American Airlines and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport have entered into a use-and-lease agreement that includes $4.8 billion in pre-approved capital investments. The lease term is 10 years. Projects that have been approved under the agreement include the construction of the new Terminal F, the renovation of Terminal C and the expansions of gates at Terminals A and C. The construction of Terminal F, which will have a 15-gate concourse, is expected to cost about $1.6 billion. The expansion of the Central Terminal Area, which will include a major reimagining of Terminal C and gate expansions extending from Terminals A and C, as well as significant upgrades to roadways and terminal access, is valued at roughly $2.7 billion. The deal replaces a 2010 use-and-lease agreement with American Airlines, whose customers account for about 85 percent of the airport’s annual passenger traffic. The airline employs about 35,000 people across the airport and its 300-acre headquarters campus in Fort Worth.